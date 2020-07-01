Rhea Chakraborty's Birthday: Did You Know She Kick-started Her Career With A Telugu Film?

The former VJ and actor Rhea Chakraborty who marked her debut in Bollywood alongside Saqib Saleem in 2013's comedy film Mere Dad Ki Maruti turned 28 today, i.e. July 1, 2020. Did you know that Chakraborty kickstarted her career in films as an actor with 2012's Telugu romantic-drama Tuneega Tuneega? Thus, here's having a look at the actor's filmography on the occasion of her 28th birthday:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: After Rhea Chakraborty, Police Summon Her Brother?

List of all the Rhea Chakraborty's movies

Tuneega Tuneega (2012)

The Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega marked the first-ever film of Rhea Chakraborty wherein she starred in the lead role alongside debutante Sumanth Ashwin. The romantic-drama is directed by M. S. Raju while it was presented by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film released in 2012 and featured an ensemble cast alongside the lead actors.

Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013)

2013's comedy film Mere Dad Ki Maruti marked the debut of Chakraborty in Bollywood. The film stars Saqib Saleem, Ram Kapoor and Prabal Panjabi in the lead roles alongside the Tuneega Tuneega actor. The Ashima Chibber directorial was a semi-hit as it recovered its budget.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside Farhan Akhtar's Residence In Mumbai; See Pictures

Sonali Cable (2014)

2014's drama film Sonali cable was helmed by Charudutt Acharya while it was produced by Ramesh Sippy and son Rohan Sippy. Alongside Chakraborty, the drama film also starred Ali Fazal and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. The Charudutt Acharya directorial also featured Anupam Kher, Smita Jaykar and Swanand Kirkire in key roles.

Dobaara: See Your Evil (2017)

The supernatural horror film Dobaara: See Your Evil released in 2017 and marked the second collaboration of Saqib Saleem and Rhea Chakraborty at the silver screens. The horror film is written and directed by filmmaker Prawaal Raman. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of 2013's American horror film titled Oculus.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Disables Comments Section On Instagram After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Half Girlfriend (2017)

The superhit romantic drama of 2017, Half Girlfriend starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles along with the Sonali Cable actor. The film is based on writer Chetan Bhagat's novel by the same name and is directed by Mohit Suri. The romantic-drama did exceedingly well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Bank Chor (2017)

The black comedy film from 2017, Bank Chor is directed by Bumpy and written by Baljeet Singh Marwah. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Rhea Chakraborty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles and was distributed by Yash Raj Films. The film received a mixed response from the audience and could not do exceptionally well at the box office either.

Jalebi (2018)

The actor was last seen in 2018's romantic musical drama titled Jalebi. The film is the official Hindi remake of 2016's Bengali film titled Praktan. The Pushpdeep Bhardwaj directorial stars debutante Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi alongside Chakraborty in the lead roles.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Picture With Rhea Chakraborty And His Dog Which Was Later Deleted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.