Rhea Chakraborty May Be Summoned By NCB Amid Drug Angle; Director Rakesh Asthana To Decide

In a fast-moving development in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, sources on Wednesday have said that Rhea Chakraborty may be summoned by NCB to join the probe. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) entered the fray after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed them that they have evidence of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly dealing in narcotics. Sources said that senior officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau held a meeting and 4 officials have met the NCB director. Now, the NCB director Rakesh Asthana will take the final call to summon Rhea for questioning.

Sources further added that it is possible that by evening on Wednesday, NCB will reveal where and when accused Rhea Chakraborty will be called to join the probe. Earlier in the day, sources gave confirmation that the drugs and narcotics angle will be probed by the agency. There are possibilities that Mumbai's unit of NCB might lead the probe, sources added.

The narcotics angle in the case came into light on Tuesday and on Wednesday, ED, which is probing the financial angle in the Sushant death case, summoned former talent manager Jaya Saha. Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

Probe in Sushant death case

Apart from the above, the ED has been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case before the CBI entered the fray after the FIR lodged by Sushant's family had alleged siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore by Rhea Chakraborty from late actor's accounts. Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit have all been questioned by the ED, and as per sources, Rhea hasn't been able to adequately match her expenses and investments with her income. A number of the others being spoken to by the CBI have also earlier been interrogated by the ED.

Meanwhile, Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant and Siddharth Pithani once again arrived at the CBI's DRDO guest house for questioning. CBI is also likely to summon main accused Rhea Chakraborty, even hinting that she may be arrested. Sources added that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions.

