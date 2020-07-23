Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Digitally Protest, Manage To Cross 1 Million Tweets

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have come together to organise a digital protest to help get the late actor justice. As the Mumbai police continue to investigate the matter, many fans and celebrities continue to demand a CBI investigation. Celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Mukesh Chhabra, Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman and more have demanded a CBI inquiry. Read ahead to know more about #Candle4SSR tweets and also why fans are demanding a CBI investigation.

Candel4SSR Trends on Twitter

#Candle4SSR has now started trending on Twitter as Sushant's fans demand justice for the late actor. The hashtag has already gained over 1 million tweets and the tweets are flooding in from all around the world. One fan wrote - #Candle4SSR There have been so many cover ups, It's time for the real_ not reel justice. Take a look at a few of them

1st Ever Digital Protest --

Candle Light for Sushant Singh Rajput.



Thanku So much @ishkarnBHANDARI Sir for showing us the right path and always gives us Hope with ur Motivational words. We will fight till the end.



JUSTICE FOR SUSHANT

CBI FOR SUSHANT#Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/uQohl30xx1 — 💛 ANJALI 💛 (@SherniAnjali) July 22, 2020

#Candle4SSR There have been so many cover ups,

It's time for the real_ not reel justice pic.twitter.com/D6b4LIst3x — @mit Rousa (@AmitRousa) July 23, 2020

Justice and CBI for Sushant..#Candle4SSR

Sushant fan from Malaysia pic.twitter.com/q2dX5xNbuI — Indra Kuppusamy (@neehalesh) July 23, 2020

Why are fans asking for a CBI investigation?

Fans, admirers and even celebrities have now come up asking for a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, who is a media commentator, came on live with Arnab Goswami on the Sunday Debate to talk about the matter. He mentioned that it was unusual for a healthy man to die in suspicious circumstances and for it to be marked as a suicide. He mentioned another case that had a similar background.

Ishkaran mentioned how Sushant had changed his SIM cards 50 times before he had died and how this wasn't a usual behaviour. Other fans also pointed out that Sushant's followers had gone up and down mysteriously since his death. Take a look at Ishkaran Singh Bhandari's video:

In 6 minutes flat, I tell Arnab Goswami why CBI investigation is needed for Justice to Sushant Singh Rajput.#WorldWantsCBIForSSR

Do listen-pic.twitter.com/yiOaYf1z6o — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with TV serials and then moved on to acting in films. He was famously known for his role in Pavitra Rishta for which he won many awards. He then went on to star in movies like Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, and many more. His most commendable work was in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, where he played the lead role of the Indian team cricket captain M.S. Dhoni. His last film, Dil Bechara, is yet to be released and is a romantic drama for which the fans are waiting. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

Promo Pic Credit: Richa Anirudh & Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

