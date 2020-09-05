Sushant's Family Shares Message For NCB Via Pet Fudge; Ankita Reacts To Showik's Arrest

The multi-agency probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is making progress day by day, and one of the most significant developments has been the arrest of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik on Friday. The development was cheered by fans of the late star, his family and all other ‘warriors’ for 'justice'. The family conveyed their gratitude to the NCB through Sushant’s dog Fudge, while former co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande thanked the Almighty.

READ: NCB Arrests Sushant's Staff Dipesh Sawant After Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

Sushant’s close ones exult over Showik’s arrest

Sushant Singh Rajput’s official Twitter account ‘United for Justice’ shared a message for NCB by posting a video of Fudge. SSR’s pet is seen cutely stretching around, as the family wrote, ‘Good job NCB'.

Earlier, the late star’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and thanked God and hoped the Almighty continues to ‘guide them in the direction of truth.”

Without speaking specifically about Showik’s arrest, Ankita Lokhande’s post was also on similar lines. The Manikarnika star shared an image on the word ‘Om’ and wrote the chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’, thanking Lord Shiva. She also used hashtags like '#satyamevjayte,' '#truthwins', '#justiceforsushant.'

READ: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB Arrests Dipesh Sawant After Showik & Samuel Miranda

Showik and Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda had been arrested late on Friday. They were produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded them to NCB custody till September 9. In the latest development, Sushant’s staff Dipesh Sawant has also been arrested as the agency probed Rhea’s alleged links to narcotics.

Meanwhile, the CBI continued its probe at a breakneck pace and on Saturday, questioned Sandip Ssingh, Mahesh Shetty, Smita Parikh and a ‘mystery girl.’

READ: Sushant Case: 'Sandip Ssingh, Mystery Girl Being Questioned By CBI', Says Smita Parikh

READ: CBI & AIIMS Team At Sushant's Residence With Sister Mitu, Pithani, Neeraj & Kesha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.