Suresh Raina Wants Justice For 'brother' Sushant; Posts 'we're In This Together' Video

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a 'true inspiration' as he joined millions around the world in the Global prayers for SSR (#GlobalPrayersForSSR) campaign in remembering the actor.

This is the second time Raina has thrown his weight behind the search for truth and justice for Sushant, even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensifies its probe.

Taking to Twitter, Suresh Raina said that Sushant will stay alive forever in the hearts of the people and that his fans will miss him more than anything. Further, the southpaw reimposed full faith in the government and the leaders to deliver justice to Sushant & his family.

Raina hails Sushant as a 'true inspiration'

Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! ðŸŒŸ I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!ðŸ™#GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/dziQlhr2vn — Suresh RainaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ImRaina) August 24, 2020

Raina, who retired from international Cricket on August 15 had earlier shared a picture with Sushant on his Instagram stories.

CBI team probes various angles in first 4 days

CBI officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Monday visited a Mumbai-based resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months, and also continued the questioning of the actor's roommate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj at the DRDO guest house. Rajput's accountant Rajat Mewati was also called on Monday for questioning at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the case are staying, an official said.

On Tuesday, sources have told Republic that Samuel Miranda will face questioning by the CBI, whereas in a surprise development, officers of the Mumbai police also entered the DRDO guest house. As per sources, they are senior officers. On the very first day of the probe commencing in Mumbai the CBI had taken possession of the materials accumulated by the Mumbai police and had also spoken to some of the officers.

Shweta Lauds CBI Probe

Earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to share a message for her brother's fans saying, 'Stay United' as the Central Bureau of Investigation team probes the actor's death case. With CBI visiting the Cooper Hospital, Sushant's bank, questioning the house staff, summoning the 'spiritual healer', Sushant's sister wrote, 'We are exploring and getting to know the facts as the investigation is unfolding and progressing'.

She further added, "That’s why we wanted the CBI to take over so that the truth is revealed to us. I appreciate each and every warrior of SSR. #WarriorsForSSR #StayUnited" In another tweet, Shweta wrote, "I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant" [sic]

