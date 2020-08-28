Rhea Chakraborty's Document Checklist For CBI Grilling In Sushant Case Accessed; List Here

After being summoned by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty on Friday reached the DRDO guesthouse along with other key persons under scanner including flatmate Sidharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, cook Neeraj and Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. According to sources, the CBI had asked Rhea to carry certain documents pertaining to the investigation.

Documents asked by CBI

Rhea was asked to carry all documents pertaining to her bank accounts, transaction details and property papers.

Rhea was also asked to carry the doctor's prescription as a proof of the drugs and medicines that she allegedly administered to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Along with this Rhea was asked to carry all the consultation/appointment acknowledgements of the therapy sessions that she had booked between Sushant and the therapist who diagnosed

All key players with CBI

Sources have informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by CBI SP Nupur Prasad along with two other inspectors. The CBI said that the case is at the examination stage and that Rhea Chakraborty's statement to CBI will be used to understand the circumstances leading to Sushant's death.

Apart from her, Samuel Miranda and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also reached the DRDO guest house for CBI questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Cook Neeraj has also arrived at the DRDO guesthouse on Friday, meaning that the key players who are said to have been physically proximate to Sushant Singh Rajput are now with the CBI. On Thursday, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, and Keshav Bachner were grilled by the CBI for over 14 hours at the CBI's DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

As per sources, Neeraj, Pithani and Miranda's questioning will be done by one team, and Rhea will be confronted on the statements recorded by the three. The focus is on the events of the last 6 months, including the stay at Waterstone resort.

