Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer reveals reason to file complaint against Sushant 's sister

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that his client's decision to register a police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh was so that the sisters could be held 'answerable'. He stated that the actor had set the ‘criminal law in motion’ by registering the complaint. The advocate claimed that the ‘cocktail of illegally administered medicines and drugs’ may have led to Sushant’s ‘suicide'.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on the complaint against Sushant’s sister

“Rhea Chakraborty has set the Criminal Law in motion by filing her complaint with Bandra Pstn. The Cocktail of Illegally Administered Medicines and Drugs may have lead to SSRs suicide on 14th June 2020. His sisters need to be answerable to the investigators and God. 🙏🌹” Maneshinde’s statement read.

Rhea headed to the Bandra police station after day two of the interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In her complaint, she sought that Sushant’s sister Priyanka and Dr Tarun Kumar from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery, the Narcotics Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister

"Rajput was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for various other mental health issues. However, Rajput was not disciplined in following the treatment and would often abruptly stop his medications,” Rhea alleged in her complaint. She continued, "On June 8, 2020, Rajput showed me the messages he and his sister Priyanka had exchanged in which Priyanka sent him a list of medicines to take. I explained to Rajput that he has already been prescribed medicines by doctors who are treating him," Chakraborty said in her complaint.

Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, had left his home on June 8, less than a week before he was found dead at his Bandra residence.

"Prima facie, the prescription appeared to be fabricated. The medicines prescribed by the doctor are prohibited from being prescribed electronically without consultation with the patient," Chakraborty said in the complaint. "Rajput died just a few days after he obtained the prescription, wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka and the doctor Tarun Kumar," she also stated.

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier hit out at team Rhea’s statements that Priyanka had given medicines to Sushant without prescription.

"Files and prescriptions of treatment done by Rhea were never given to the family. It is in these circumstances that when Rhea left Sushant and when he was anxious, his sister who was also taking some medicine for anxiety sent him a prescription," the lawyer than stated .

Meanwhile, Rhea is currently being interrogated by the NCB for the third day in a row. Her brother Showik, also one of the accused in the ongoing probe by CBI and ED, has been arrested. Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, along with Showik, have been remanded to NCB custody till September 9.

