Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says 'Bihar Police Has No Jurisdiction' In Sushant's Death Probe

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said that Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Narrating the sequence of events since the day Sushant died, he said that the actor was not allowed to attend the funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was stuck off from the list of 20. He added that the FIR against Rhea in Bihar has been filed 'beyond the jurisdiction of the local police station' . However, as per legal position, only 'Zero FIR' can be filed there and the case should be transferred for investigation to Mumbai 'where the criminal law has already been set in motion.'

Read the full statement by Rhea's lawyer here:

"Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai. She was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. She was not allowed to attend the Funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was stuck off from the list of 20.

She was summoned by Mumbai Police on 18th of June 2020 at Bandra Police Station . Her statement was recorded there. Subsequently she was summoned to appear on 17th July 2020 at Santacruz Police station . She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement.

Later on when the Bihar Police came to Mumbai to investigate a case on the basis of an FIR registered at Patna , she approached the Supreme Court and filed a Transfer Petition on 30th July 2020 for Transfer of the Case to Mumbai in view of the Legal Position that A case registered beyond the jurisdiction of the local police station where the alleged incident has taken place can only record a “ Zero FIR “ and transfer it for investigation to Mumbai where the criminal law has already been set in motion. The Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the case legally and otherwise."



Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

Developments so far

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the investigation done by Mumbai Police and demanded justice for her brother. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Currently, a team of 4 members of Bihar Police is investigating the case alongside Mumbai Police but are not getting support from Mumbai Police. Moreover, SP Vinay Tiwari who is leading the team of Bihar Police in the investigation has been ''quarantined'' by the BMC.

On the other hand, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father's FIR against her. The Bihar Government then filed a caveat plea before the apex challenging Rhea's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. The hearing of the case is on August 5. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case to investigate the money angle, with Rhea named in the case, as per sources. Rhea's whereabouts are currently a topic of speculation. She was last seen in a 20-second video message in which she didn't answer on the allegations against her.

