Sushant's Brother-in-law Scorches Therapist's 'convenient' Bipolar claim; Opines On Rhea

Slamming Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged psychotherapist Susan Walker Moffat on her statement claiming that the late actor 'suffered from Bipolar Disorder', his brother-in-law has said that the disclosures are not only 'unethical but also illegal'.

Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti's remarks come against the backdrop of Moffat's statement to a news publication that Sushant suffered from Bipolar Disorder and actor Rhea Chakraborty 'gave him the courage to seek help'. Moffat, who claims to be Sushant's psychotherapist, (though not his only doctor, as another has also been spoken to by the Bihar Police) said that she is 'dismayed' by irresponsible coverage of the issue and felt it a 'duty' to open up.

However, in response to her statement, Kirti said that while there should not be a special stigma around mental health issues, it is also imperative to not disclosing mental health information as it is protected by the law of the land. Terming it illegal, he added that it is up to his father-in-law (Suhant's father KK Singh) to press charges on the matter. It is alleged that beyond a point, all matters related to appointment of personnel were dealt with by Rhea.

Validity of Susan Walker Moffat’s claims?

Kirti also questioned the validity of Susan Walker Moffat’s claims, and mentioned that he had been in touch with Sushant till 2019, and clearly knows that prior to October-November 2019 i.e before meeting Rhea, no one 'ever complained about his mental health'. Sushant's brother-in-law also said that it takes six years on average to diagnose the symptoms of mental health problems like Bipolar disorder; however, "Susan very conveniently diagnoses Sushant in less than two months & perhaps over a couple of appointments, with a life-changing diagnosis," he added.

"If we are to believe Susan, another thing which does become clear is that it was Rhea indeed who was seeking treatment for Sushant and not Sushant himself. Prior to October/November 2019 (and certainly prior to meeting Rhea), as far as I know, no one who has lived with Sushant has ever complained about his mental health, nor has Sushant himself."

On allegations on Rhea, his brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti suggested that it would be better to have discussion on 'Narcissistic Personality Discorder and/or sociopathy/psychopathy' for her as 'Sushant seemed to have suffered gaslighting at the hands of Rhea'. He clarified that he is not diagnosing any of these things but is suggesting so 'based on the information in the public domain.'

He also added, "It will indeed be a shocking surprise to the entire nation if it is found in the court of law that she was a loving partner and not an opportunist who eliminated most of Sushant’s ties with his family and friends."

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

Developments so far

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the investigation done by Mumbai Police and demanded justice for her brother. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Currently, a team of 4 members of Bihar Police is investigating the case alongside Mumbai Police but sources say that the latter force is not cooperating with the Bihar cops.

On the other hand, the late actor's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father's FIR against her. The Bihar Government then filed a caveat plea before the Supreme Court challenging Rhea's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. The hearing of the case is on August 5. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case to investigate the money angle, with Rhea named in the case, as per sources. Rhea's whereabouts are currently a topic of speculation. She was last seen in a 20-second video message in which she didn't answer on the allegations against her.

