Akshay Kumar Responds As SC Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Death Case; Hopes For The Truth

Holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case. Soon after the verdict, Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to hail the Apex Court's verdict. "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail," the actor wrote.

'May the truth always prevail'

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the financial angle has found out that in a short period of time, "big cash withdrawals" are visible in the accounts of the late actor.

Rs 60 lakhs in cash withdrawn

According to top ED sources, in totality, almost Rs 60 lakhs in cash have been withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's account. The ED is investigating the rationale behind such cash withdrawals, sources said. Both ATM and self cheque withdrawals are visible, they added.

The Enforcement Directorate has found inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty and others quizzed in the case. Rhea has been questioned twice, and sources said that she may be summoned again. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has been questioned thrice, her business manager Shruti Modi has been summoned twice.

Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani has also recorded his statement twice. Sources report that after the SC order, ED will send the summons to the prime suspects and Sushant's father will be present to counter them. Moreover, the probe agency has said that Mumbai Police has not shared details of digital evidence and their forensic audit report of Sushant case with them.

CBI to leave for Mumbai soon

In another development, sources have informed Republic that the CBI SIT team will leave for Mumbai after the order comes in. Sources revealed that the CBI team is waiting for the detailed order from the apex court. However, sources informed that their date of leaving has not been fixed as of now. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging from his apartment on June 14 with no suicide note.

