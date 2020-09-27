Rhea Kapoor Introduces New Family Member: Fur Ball 'Russell Crowe Kapoor'. See Pic

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor's younger daughter and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor has announced the arrival of a new family member through her Instagram on Sunday. She introduced her fans and followers to Russell Crowe Kapoor- the Kapoor family's new Shihtzu pup - in a series of cute pictures and videos of the little furball. Anil Kapoor and Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani can be seen indulging in play with the adorable new addition in some of the pictures.

Rhea captioned the post, "We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is @theprinceofjuhu He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love. He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything. #theprinceofjuhu"

Have a look at the adorable pup:

Read | Unseen pic of the day: Baby Sonam & Rhea Kapoor holding hands all things 'aww-dorable'

Read | Rhea Kapoor shares picture clicked by boyfriend Karan Boolani on their trip to Bali

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on Sunday to wish both his daughters, actor Sonam Kapoor and Rhea, on the occasion of World Daughters Day. He posted fond memories of their childhood through the pictures and captioned it with words of pride that he feels for his daughters. He wrote, "To my pillars of strength! Thank you for making my life beautiful & complete! Seeing you both grow up to be so talented, courageous and brilliant fills me with so much happiness & pride! Love you always!! Happy Daughter’s Day!"

Have a look:

Read | Rhea Kapoor's photos prove that she is a true blue 90s kid; see here

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The actor will be seen next in Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar among others. He was last seen in Mohit Suri's crime thriller film Malang in the role of the eccentric cop Anjaney Agashe. The film also featured actors Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapoor and released in theaters in February this year.

Read | Anil Kapoor admits making goof-up while shooting 'Judaai' with Urmila Matondkar; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.