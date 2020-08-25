Rhea Kapoor Shares Picture Clicked By Boyfriend Karan Boolani On Their Trip To Bali

Rhea Kapoor recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her trip to Bali, Indonesia, with beau Karan Boolani. On August 25, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture clicked by her boyfriend. Rhea Kapoor tagged Karan on her picture and wrote, "Through his lens, what feels like many moons ago". Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's picture from Bali vacation.

This post has a closeup candid shot of Rhea Kapoor. The image is slightly dark. Here, in this Instagram post, Rhea Kapoor can be seen sporting a golden flower earring. Her hair looks messy. Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani has also commented on her post. He dropped a diamond emoji in the comment section. Take a look at Karan Boolani's reaction on Rhea Kapoor's picture.

Karan Boolani's comment

Fans comment saying "So Pretty"

Several fans and followers have commented on Rhea Kapoor's Instagram picture. One of the users wrote, "So Beautiful â¤ï¸ Amazing ðŸ¤— Stunning ðŸŒ¹Good Looking Sister ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸So Beautiful â¤ï¸ Amazing ðŸ¤— Stunning ðŸŒ¹Good Looking Sister ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸". Some more fans' reactions include, "Stunner", "You loook so so pretty", "I really like you and ur personality", "Beautiful" and many of them dropped hearts in the comment section. Take a look.

Recently, Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of her sitting outdoors for a small get together. She posted the picture with a note where she expressed how much she has been missing her friends during the lockdown. Few minutes into the picture upload, a netizen commented on the picture referring to the caption that Rhea had written. Rhea Kapoor quickly responded to the troller defending herself.

Looking at Rhea's caption, a netizen commented on the post, “Professional photographer while pretend to quarantine at home – check”. Rhea Kapoor replied saying, "my friend is a professional photographer so I guess I lucked out. He got tested and isolated for weeks before we even met. Actual quarantining- check people who point fingers for no reason- check. Have a drink man. Relax.. and be safe".

