Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Sonam & Rhea Kapoor Holding Hands All Things 'aww-dorable'

Deemed as one of the most stylish sister duos of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor do not leave any opportunity to shell out major sibling goals on social media. Recently, a childhood picture of baby Sonam and Rhea surfaced on the internet which is all things 'aww-dorable'. Soon, Sonam took to Instagram stories herself to share the cute throwback photograph with fans as well.

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's childhood pic will surely give fans baby fever

Both Sonam Kapoor and younger sister Rhea quite often dig up their photo galleries to share some cutesy childhood pics with millions of their followers on Instagram. Now, yet another unseen photograph from their good old childhood days has surfaced on the internet. The picture was first shared by an Instagram handle named 'Btownchai' and was soon reposted by the Neerja actor on her Instagram handle.

In the heart-melting picture, a toddler Sonam and Rhea are seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera holding hands. From what it seems, the sister duo had a keen eye for fashion since their childhood as they twinned in white. While Sonam sported an all-white ensemble with hints of red at the hems, Rhea donned a sleeveless white gown. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Btwonchai wrote, "Name a more stylish duo, I'll wait".

Check out the photograph below

Back in April, Rhea had shared a major throwback pic with her elder sister on her Instagram handle, giving major kids' fashion goals. In the picture, the Kapoor sisters complemented each other's outfits as they twinned in tie-dye outfits. While Sonam wore an oversized white tee with vertical strips, paired with a tie-dye skirt and white shoes, Rhea sported an all-denim tie-dye outfit with white shoes as well. Sharing the picture, the producer-stylist called Sonam her 'Partner in everything'. She added writing, "Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life".

Meanwhile, not so long ago, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor had also shared an adorable picture from back in the days to wish 'Bua' Reena Marwah on her birthday. In the candid picture shared by the 35-year-old, a baby Sonam is seen sitting on her aunt's lap, clad in a denim dungaree dress over a white tee. Check out the post below:

