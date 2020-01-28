The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rhea Kapoor Announces Her First Jewellery Collaboration, See Pic

Bollywood News

Rhea Kapoor announced her first-ever jewellery collaboration with Pipabella. Sonam Kapoor showcased the jewellery at the Paris Fashion Week. Read details.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor is one of the prominent faces in the fashion industry who is known for her label Rheson. This fashion label is in collaboration with her sister Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor, in the recent past, collaborated with Masaba Gupta for clothing line MasabaxRhea. Recently, Rhea Kapoor announced her first-ever jewellery collaboration with Pipabella.  

Rhea Kapoor jewelry collaboration

Rhea Kapoor posted a picture of Sonam Kapoor where the actor is seen all dolled up in Elie Saab couture and wearing a golden layered neckpiece and a golden bracelet. In the caption, Rhea Kapoor made an announcement about her first-ever jewellery collaboration. Rhea then posted another picture of Sonam Kapoor in the same look and in the caption she revealed that the collaboration had been in the making for five months. She also informed that it was worn by Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fashion Week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor flaunts effortless style in Rhea Kapoor's new collection 'The Lost Letters'

Rhea Kapoor, then, posted her own picture in a white co-ord set paired with a silver bralette. She was seen wearing accessories from her own collection that included two neckpieces and same studded earrings. Talking about her jewellery collaboration in the caption, she said that it is fully wearable with jewellery for all moods like pieces that add fun, glamour and bold vibes to your outfit. She also mentioned words like Boss, Romantic, Realist, Lover and Gangsta. Check out the post by Rhea Kapoor below.

Also Read| "Kareena Kapoor is not a fashion victim," says Rhea Kapoor on her latest muse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor's moody sweatshirts are perfect for the winters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor's luxury cars and fashion brands; Here's their combined Net-Worth

Image Source: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR ON SHARJEEL IMAM ARRES
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CENTRE
MP CM'S SITA MANDIR PUSH
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA