Rhea Kapoor Announces Her First Jewellery Collaboration, See Pic

Rhea Kapoor is one of the prominent faces in the fashion industry who is known for her label Rheson. This fashion label is in collaboration with her sister Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor, in the recent past, collaborated with Masaba Gupta for clothing line MasabaxRhea. Recently, Rhea Kapoor announced her first-ever jewellery collaboration with Pipabella.

Rhea Kapoor jewelry collaboration

Rhea Kapoor posted a picture of Sonam Kapoor where the actor is seen all dolled up in Elie Saab couture and wearing a golden layered neckpiece and a golden bracelet. In the caption, Rhea Kapoor made an announcement about her first-ever jewellery collaboration. Rhea then posted another picture of Sonam Kapoor in the same look and in the caption she revealed that the collaboration had been in the making for five months. She also informed that it was worn by Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fashion Week.

Rhea Kapoor, then, posted her own picture in a white co-ord set paired with a silver bralette. She was seen wearing accessories from her own collection that included two neckpieces and same studded earrings. Talking about her jewellery collaboration in the caption, she said that it is fully wearable with jewellery for all moods like pieces that add fun, glamour and bold vibes to your outfit. She also mentioned words like Boss, Romantic, Realist, Lover and Gangsta. Check out the post by Rhea Kapoor below.

