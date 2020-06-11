Rhea Kapoor Shares Funny Cocktail Picture With Kareena, Latter Suggests Connaught Place

Amid lockdown, several Bollywood stars are missing their outings with friends and family where they can just step out of the house without any precaution. Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor recently shared a picture on social media where she can be happily seen walking with Kareena Kapoor Khan while describing the way the two will walk down to purchase some cocktails after the lockdown.

Rhea Kapoor misses purchasing cocktail with Kareena Kapoor

Rhea shared the happy picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen dressed in casuals and walking down the street with the Good Newwz actress. While captioning the post, the ace designer wrote that “On our way to get cocktails after the lockdown like… Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena who misses all the fun she used to have with her girl gang friends before the lockdown, was quick enough to respond and reposted the same picture on her Instagram story. While sharing the adorable snap, Kareena expressed her excitement of visiting the Connaught Place in New Delhi after the lockdown gets lifted for shopping.

Sometime back, Rhea Kapoor ended her sister Sonam Kapoor's 35th birthday on the sweetest note by cherishing their bond in a heartfelt post. She took to Instagram and shared a series of throwback pictures from precious childhood memories to their reunion in Mumbai, two days ago. Through the caption, Rhea expressed how much her "best friend forever" Sonam's presence in her life has shaped her as she wished the actor, "You deserve everything you hope for and have worked for.”

Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday to my sister. There are countless things I wouldn’t have (a career) or be (a stylist/producer) without you but I think the most valuable gifts you have given me are your belief in me and that lurking idealism that comes so easily to you. The way you trust me has taught me that that kind of faith is possible and worth striving for and your idealism has become part of my conscience pushing me to be better every day no matter how cynical I want to get.".

Sometime back, Rhea also shared a loved-up throwback picture with sister Sonam Kapoor. In the picture, both the sisters can be seen tucked into the bed. While Rhea Kapoor can be seen engulfed in her cell phone, Sonam Kapoor can be seen resting on the bed and smiling at the person who clicked the picture. With the picture shared on her Instagram story, Rhea Kapoor called Sonam Kapoor her ‘best roommate’..

