Rhea Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For Sonam, Says 'You Deserve Everything You Hope For'

Rhea Kapoor ended her sister Sonam Kapoor's 35th birthday on the sweetest note by cherishing their bond in a heartfelt post. She took to Instagram and shared a series of throwback pictures from precious childhood memories to their reunion in Mumbai, two days ago. Through the caption, Rhea expressed how much her "best friend forever" Sonam's presence in her life has shaped her as she wished the actor, "You deserve everything you hope for and have worked for".

Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday to my sister. There are countless things I wouldn’t have (a career) or be (a stylist/producer) without you but I think the most valuable gifts you have given me are your belief in me and that lurking idealism that comes so easily to you. The way you trust me has taught me that that kind of faith is possible and worth striving for and your idealism has become part of my conscience pushing me to be better every day no matter how cynical I want to get.".

She added, "They say never judge a book by its cover and with you it’s a conflict- I’m styling that cover and most people seem to really like it. But what’s under is delightful beyond what people can comprehend until they get to know you. You deserve everything you hope for and have worked for. I love you the most. Best friends forever."

While many of her followers poured their love over the post, Sonam commented on the post and called her "best best friends for ever". She showered love on her little sister and wrote, "you're better than me in every way".

Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani had also dedicated a post to Sonam Kapoor on her birthday wherein along with a throwback picture, he wrote a funny caption, "She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you senior." The Neerja actor commented on Boolani's post and wrote, "Will never leave".

Sonam Kapoor rang in her 35th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by her family in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities shared their best wishes for the actor through their social media handles. Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others wished her with sweetest words and throwback pictures.

