Rhea Kapoor Gives It Back To Troll Who Claimed She Was 'pretending To Quarantine'

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with a note where she expressed how much she has been missing her friends during the lockdown. She looked stunning in the picture where she had laid out a table for a small get together. However, a netizen commented on the picture referring to the caption that Rhea had written, but Rhea was quick to respond and defend herself against what the netizen had said.

Rhea Kapoor had captioned her picture in which she had recalled how she used to spend time with her friends pre lockdown. She had also expressed that she was upset about how they could not meet her due to pandemic. Check out her caption below:

Table set in the garden -- Check.

Tanqueray & Tonic -- Check.

Video call with my girls -- Check

Perfect evening -- Check



I am beyond missing my tribe and I am all set to pour my heart out on our video call.

The reality in times like these is to keep your loved ones closer and I am blessed to have a crew that is fueled with love, laughter and joy.



I cannot wait to brunch with them soon!



Have you called your girl gang yet?

Looking at the caption, a netizen commented on the post, “Professional photographer while pretend quarantining at home – check”. Rhea Kapoor responded to this and wrote,

my friend is a professional photographer so I guess I lucked out. He got tested and isolated for weeks before we even met. Actual quarantining- check people who point fingers for no reason- check. Have a drink man. Relax.. and be safe.

Fans appreciate Rhea Kapoor's photo

On another note, as soon as the post went up, Sonam Kapoor was one of the first few to comment on the picture. The actor expressed that she misses Rhea and that she was looking very pretty in the picture. There were several other fans of Rhea Kapoor who appreciated the her in the picture.

Several other netizens gushed to the comments section and wrote how beautiful she looked. Many other fans pointed out how her outfit was of a vibrant colour. Several other fans responded to Rhea’s caption on the post and commented that they too miss their girl gang and wish to see them soon. There were some other fans who sent out love to the Veere Di Wedding producer. Check out some of the fan comments below.

