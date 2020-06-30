Sonam Kapoor On Fuel Price Surge In India: "This Will Hit The Poorest Among Us"

Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing for the past three weeks. After a break on Sunday, the petrol and diesel prices were again increased by 5 paise and 12 paise respectively. Bollywood actor, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to share what she feels about this fuel price surge. Read more about Sonam Kapoor’s story on Instagram about petrol price hike.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo': 5 Reasons Why The Movie Is A Must Watch

Sonam Kapoor's take on the petrol price hike

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam recently took to her Instagram to share her views about the petrol price surge. The Delhi 6 star shared a post that mentioned, "Petrol prices were increased for the 22nd time in many days. Diesel price has been hiked by Rs 11.14 in three weeks and now is more expensive than petrol in Delhi. Delhi Petrol Rs 80.43 per litre. Delhi diesel at record Rs 80.53. Diesel is a primary fuel for farmers, trucks and commercial vehicles. It’s price moment impacts the price of essential commodities like food, medicine and milk. This will hit the poorest among us." Sonam decided to speak up for the people and fight for the uncontrollable price hike of essential items like fuel.

Also Read | When Sonam Kapoor Took Inspiration From Hollywood Stars' Outfits, See Pics

More about Sonam Kapoor

Sonam is a popular Indian celebrity who is known for her work in the film and fashion industry all over the globe. The star made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 drama, Saawariya. Since then she has shown a very constant rise to establish herself as one of the highest-paid stars of Bollywood. Her net worth has also been on a rise since some of Sonam’s films have been doing exceedingly well.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Comedy Films That Did Not Work Well At The Box Office But Deserve A Chance

The actor was last seen in movies like The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan's book. The film chronicles the life of a girl called Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam Kapoor. Zoya is born on the day India won the World Cup in 1983, which is why her father considers her lucky. Zoya then meets the Indian Cricket team, thanks to her professional commitments. After the team wins several matches, they begin to believe that she is lucky. Dulquer Salmaan is seen playing the role of the India Cricket team captain in the film.



Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Characters That Were Outspoken And Fearless In Decision Making

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Anand Twin In White While Sharing Glimpse Of 'lockdown Evenings'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.