Rhea Kapoor Lashes Out As Horrific Death Threat Doesn't Go Against Instagram's Guidelines

In the aftermath of the recent events in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor, who is also a film producer and fashion stylist, has been bearing the brunt of the mass outrage on social media. Known for her outspoken demeanour, Rhea has been batting away hateful comments from trolls on Instagram by sharing them through her stories. However, when threatened by one awful statement, Rhea reported it to Instagram.

The photo-sharing platform has become the object of Rhea and her elder sister Sonam Kapoor's ire as Instagram responded to her reporting of hate comments with nonchalance. Instagram cited that the hateful comment, which tagged Rhea Kapoor and wrote in the crassest language what translates as 'you will die a miserable death one day', does not go against their 'Community Guidelines'. Both Rhea and Sonam, have slammed Instagram for not taking actions against the hateful comments and shared screenshots of their correspondence through Instagram stories.

Sonam Kapoor has been troll’s most favorite target on Twitter and Instagram. She came under the receiving end of hatred and criticism for being a star kid after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death. Now, people have been targeting Rhea Kapoor too. Recently, she had shared pointers on how to identify a troll on social media.

Rhea wrote that they keep their profile 'private' and will never use their own image as the profile picture. She also said that trolls love 'calendar models and would rather use stock images of Lisa Haydon or other calendar model images'.

She said, "Let's play a game. See hater comment. Go to hater's profile. Possibilities — Hater has 0 followers. Probably no picture or picture of person who Is most definitely not them (see as old calendar images of Lisa Haydon, some stock Images of other calendar models, they love calendars) specifically follow people they intend to spam,” she wrote. “Most definitely a private profile. So brave, Trolls . Privacy is privilege too.

"You want to tag my 64-year-old mother in a threat to rape me? Do it on your profile so that your mom can see who you’ve become too. That Is If you are a real person. Also if anyone is curious about the reason this person dislikes me, there is never a real one. Just theory based on no facts, no knowledge and this one is my favourite, because the person who is calling me a ‘r***i’, just wishes we were all nicer to each other. Want me to use my privilege well?To be kind. Well I’m trying. Social media and having a voice is a privilege too. Want us to set an example? Ok. You go first." [sic]

