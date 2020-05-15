Rhea Kapoor Is Missing Her Sister Sonam Kapoor And Friends Amid Lockdown

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown extension, many Bollywood celebrities have been stationed away from their family. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who returned from London before the lockdown, is currently living in Delhi with her in-laws and it seems that her sister Rhea Kapoor is missing Sonam badly as she keeps sharing family pictures on social media. Recently, Rhea Kapoor shared a picture on social media where she revealed how much she is missing hanging out with friends and spending time with her sister.

The ace fashion designer shared a post by one of her friends, Samyukta Nair who shared a packet of gummy candies and wrote that she is missing Rhea. Emotionally touched by this beautiful gesture, Rhea shared the post and captioned it as 'I miss my sister Sonam Kapoor and my friends too much." It's not just Rhea who is badly missing her sister, Sonam, on the other hand, is desperately waiting for the lockdown to get over so that she can meet her family back in Mumbai.

Sometime back, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared an unmissable picture with her sister Rhea, in which they can be seen giving a close-up shot. As seen in the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor, can be seen looking at her sister while Rhea can be seen looking at the camera. With the picture shared, Sonam wrote, “Sister, sister" and added a heart emoticon along with the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role.

