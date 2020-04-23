Shama Sikander Opens Up About Fighting Bipolar Disorder & Depression

In the glamour world, many celebrities have faced mental illness and gathered the courage to talk about it. Deepika Padukone is among the first celebrities who expressed about suffering from mental illness, in public. After the Chhapaak actor, a lot of Bollywood stars also talked about their own struggle with depression and anxiety disorders. Recently, the Yeh Meri Life Hai actor Shama Sikander opened up to an entertainment portal about her recovery from bipolar disorder and depression.

Shama Sikander opens up about fighting depression

As per reports, Shama Sikander had expressed her suffering in public years ago. And now, the actor has opened up to an entertainment portal about depression as well as bipolar disorder. Shama expressed how she fought the battle with the utmost courage and spirit.

Also Read | Gul Panag Takes Up #MeAt20 Challenge & Fits Into 1999 Swimsuit, Leaves Fans Astonished

Highlighting two important things that helped her recover from depression and bipolar disorder, Shama Sikander expressed that she overcome depression and bipolar disorder by a lot of meditating. She also expressed that the only way of fighting something is by going within to scratch. The Bypass Road actor shared she took a few medications but did not believe solely in it. These illnesses are mainly about traumatic situations people face from childhood, so it's all dwelled into the mind, explained Shama.

Also Read | Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde reveal who's messier in #couplechallenge; watch

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Sikander revealed she took therapy sessions with the help of a doctor. Dissecting the entire process of her recovery, she said, when people take therapies, it takes you back to the moment and then you are in for a face-to-face challenge. You are allowed to react however at that moment- be it shouting at somebody, abusing somebody, or doing whatever comes to your mind. And then, in the end, feel relaxed about it and come back to normal. Shama Sikander revealed this was how her doctor did every session with her.

Also Read | Ram Charan & Jr NTR Take Up 'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli's Home Cleaning Challenge, Watch

Lastly, speaking to the same portal, Shama expressed that the therapy cured her and made her feel delighted. It also made her feel happy about herself and brought in an aura of new hopes and desires again.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna shares transcript of her first live chat that took place 25 years ago

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.