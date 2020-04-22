Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde Reveal Who's Messier In #couplechallenge; Watch

After Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy and husband Akshai Varde took the 'couples challenge' online. Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram to share the clip. Looks like Reddy had to convince her shy husband to take up the challenge along with her.

Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde take up 'couple challenge'

On April 21, Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram to share the 'couples challenge' video recorded by herself and husband Akshai Varde. While the duo agreed on Akshai being more romantic than Sameera, then the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor also agreed to Akshay initiating the first kiss. Later on, the two pointed towards each other on being asked who is messier and who is grumpier in the morning. When asked who is a social butterfly, both instantly pointed towards Sameera Reddy. Take a look at Sameera and Akshai Varde's video here.

Also Read |Sameera Reddy posts an adorable video of her daughter playing with her face mask; Watch

Also Read | Sameera Reddy speaks about 'deep anxiety among children' during COVID-19 lockdown

In the caption, the Musafir actor explained she had to convince Akshai Varde to do this with her. She wrote, "Who kissed who first inspired by Jennifer Lopez & Tahira Kashyap. Took a lot to convince my shy boy to do this. Mr. and Mrs- Akshay Varde". Fans in huge numbers gushed over the duo's video and called them 'adorable'.

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's video:

Also Read | Sameera Reddy flaunts her baby bump in #TBT, urges moms to love their bodies in all sizes

Watch Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's video:

Also Read | Sameera Reddy's mother-in-law steals her thunder as they ace 'Flip the Switch' challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.