The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rhea Kapoor Shares Cutest Childhood Picture With 'partner In Everything' Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood News

While missing her sister amid lockdown, Rhea Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture of herself with Sonam Kapoor as she called the latter her 'muse'.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have always got along like a house on fire and their Instagram updates from their meetings are a testament to it. Whether it's shopping, cooking, traveling or hanging out, the Kapoor sisters have always dished out major sibling goals. However, due to the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have had to spend a really long time apart.

Read | Rhea Kapoor asks people to bring out their creativity amid coronavirus crisis

Rhea Kapoor has been showering love for her sister through her social media updates ever since Sonam has returned from London at her in-laws' house in New Delhi to self-quarantine along with her husband Anand Ahuja. Earlier on Tuesday, the Veere Di Wedding creator dedicated an adorable childhood picture to her sister and penned a sweet note for her through her Instagram account. She wrote, "Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse".

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Read | Sonam Kapoor misses sister Rhea Kapoor during lockdown, here's why

Earlier last week, Sonam Kapoor had also shared through her Instagram stories that this had been the longest that she hadn't seen her sister after coming back to India from her home in London. She also shared an update where she wrote, " I miss my sister a lot, especially when I'm cooking. When this is all over I want to cook with her for our friends.".

Read | Rhea Kapoor shares sister Sonam Kapoor's quick fix trick to deal with sweet cravings

Impact of coronavirus in India

The deadly virus has claimed more than 120 lives in India while 352 people have been cured and discharged after receiving prompt medical attention. The total number of active cases of coronavirus as on Tuesday, April 7 are 4312 and this has been increasing at an alarming rate due to the rampant spread of the virus across the globe.

Read | Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have the most heartfelt message on their mother's birthday

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
Donald Trump
TRUMP CLAIMS 'WHO BLEW IT'
Ministry of Health
MINISTRY OF HEALTH ISSUES DOCUMENT
COVID-19
MAHARASHTRA: MORE THAN 1000 CASES
Kartik Aaryan
SHATRUGHAN REVIEWS KARTIK'S FILM
DK Shivakumar
DKS: 'MARKAZ ISSUE A PROPAGANDA'