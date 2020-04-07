Rhea Kapoor Shares Cutest Childhood Picture With 'partner In Everything' Sonam Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have always got along like a house on fire and their Instagram updates from their meetings are a testament to it. Whether it's shopping, cooking, traveling or hanging out, the Kapoor sisters have always dished out major sibling goals. However, due to the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have had to spend a really long time apart.

Read | Rhea Kapoor asks people to bring out their creativity amid coronavirus crisis

Rhea Kapoor has been showering love for her sister through her social media updates ever since Sonam has returned from London at her in-laws' house in New Delhi to self-quarantine along with her husband Anand Ahuja. Earlier on Tuesday, the Veere Di Wedding creator dedicated an adorable childhood picture to her sister and penned a sweet note for her through her Instagram account. She wrote, "Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse".

Have a look:

Read | Sonam Kapoor misses sister Rhea Kapoor during lockdown, here's why

Earlier last week, Sonam Kapoor had also shared through her Instagram stories that this had been the longest that she hadn't seen her sister after coming back to India from her home in London. She also shared an update where she wrote, " I miss my sister a lot, especially when I'm cooking. When this is all over I want to cook with her for our friends.".

Read | Rhea Kapoor shares sister Sonam Kapoor's quick fix trick to deal with sweet cravings

Impact of coronavirus in India

The deadly virus has claimed more than 120 lives in India while 352 people have been cured and discharged after receiving prompt medical attention. The total number of active cases of coronavirus as on Tuesday, April 7 are 4312 and this has been increasing at an alarming rate due to the rampant spread of the virus across the globe.

Read | Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have the most heartfelt message on their mother's birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.