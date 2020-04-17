Rhea Kapoor Thinks She Had 'tougher Journey' Than Aditya Chopra & Other Male-producers

Bollywood celebrities, more specifically female personalities, have often talked about their struggles of being female in the industry and the stereotypes they often receive. Recently, producer Rhea Kapoor also joined the list and opened up about how she was seen with a patronising eye when she decided to become a producer. Read on to know how she overcame these challenges and established herself as a successful entrepreneur and a film producer.

READ | Rhea Kapoor Missing Her Sister Sonam's Beauty Tips Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rhea Kapoor talks about struggles

Interestingly, during her conversation, she said that women are good at taking responsibility, but the way people react to women in positions of authority is a challenge. Taking reference from her experiences, she further said that it is challenging for a woman to take a producer’s mantle. While calling the film industry 'male-dominating', she said that a woman has to cement the fact over and over again.

READ | Sonam Kapoor Misses Sister Rhea Kapoor During Lockdown, Here's Why

As the conversation moved ahead, the 33-year-old producer acknowledged the privilege of being actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter. She said that she was aware that it was the only reason she could become a producer at the age of 21. Explaining the same in detail, she said that the people often assume her to be stupid or bimbo but she was fine and said that a lot of women deal with this kind of bias. Adding more, Rhea said that the successful producers like Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar were all beginners at one point.

READ | Rhea Kapoor Shares Cutest Childhood Picture With 'partner In Everything' Sonam Kapoor

READ | Sisters Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor Are 'double Trouble' For Anand Ahuja

For the unversed, Rhea Kapoor made her debut as a producer in 2010 with Rajshree Ojha’s Aisha, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor along with Abhay Deol. Later she also produced Khoobsurat, which released in 2014, and Veere Di Wedding in 2018. Apart from being a producer, she also owns a clothing brand Rheason.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.