Rhea Kapoor Missing Her Sister Sonam's Beauty Tips Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has created a huge impact on the lives of the people, keeping them away from their loved ones. While the world is abiding by the rules of quarantine rigorously, actress Sonam Kapoor’s sister and fashion designer Rhea is missing her "best friend" badly. She shared a video on her Instagram story, giving a glimpse of the same which just depicts the amount of love the two shares.

In the video, Rhea who can be seen relaxing shows off her no-makeup face and explained that she has been around in the house without makeup for three weeks and she is missing her sister Sonam who would constantly remind her of following a beauty regime. She made a revelation that Sonam would remind her of moisturizing her skin, having a beauty sleep and would also send her videos regarding beauty which she is missing these days. After watching the video, a doting sister, Sonam reposted the clip on her Instagram story and expressed her love towards Rhea.

Rhea calls Sonam her 'muse'

The two sisters have always been active on social media when it comes to flaunting their love towards each other, and Rhea is mostly seen sharing pictures of her sister’s sartorial dressing sense. Some time back, Rhea took a trip down the memory lane and shared an adorable childhood picture of the two sisters where both can be seen flashing their beautiful smile while hugging each other. While describing the picture, Rhea wrote that her big sister whom she considers her “muse” is her partner in everything. Describing Sonam, she wrote that the ‘Delhi 6’ star is highly eccentric and uncontrollable. And yet she is protective, generous and loyal.

As soon as Rhea uploaded the snap on the picture and video sharing platform, Sonam was the first one to pour in her heart over the picture and expressed her love towards the same. Looking at her in the picture, Sonam pointed out the way she is holding her little sister by her arms. Apart from this, Sonam’s husband and businessman Anand Ahuja was also among the ones who expressed their love over the cute picture. He called them “trouble in the cutest way possible.”

