Sisters Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor Are 'double Trouble' For Anand Ahuja

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have left no stone unturned in sharing cute pictures of themselves on social media amid Coronavirus lockdown. Be it shopping, cooking or travelling, the Kapoor sisters shell out major sibling goals. After Sonam Kapoor shared a cute throwback picture with Rhea Kapoor, now, on Tuesday night, the latter shared another adorable picture with a heartwarming caption. Moreover, you cannot miss Anand Ahuja's comment on the same.

Anand Ahuja gushes over Kapoor sister's throwback pic

Taking to her Instagram, Rhea Kapoor shared an endearing throwback picture with sister Sonam Kapoor and fans cannot stop swooning over them. The two look totally adorbs in skirts and similar white shoes. In the caption, Rhea Kapoor said, "Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse".

Soon after that, The Zoya Factor actor drops a comment saying, "Love you". Not to miss Anand Ahuja's comment that says, "Double trouble in the cutest way possible" followed by two red hearts. Take a look.

Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actor took to her Instagram to share that she misses Rhea Kapoor while cooking, as she time and again prepares some delicacies at home during the quarantine for husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor also shared her photo with Anil Kapoor, expressing that she misses them amid the lockdown. For the unversed, Kapoor is quarantining at her Delhi residence with Anand Ahuja and his parents after the couple returned back safely from London. Sonam Kapoor shared that she landed in India safely and her journey was safe and sound.

