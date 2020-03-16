Rhea Kapoor's Net Worth Sky-rocketed After Producing 'Veere Di Wedding', Here's Proof

Rhea Kapoor is a well-known name in the industry. For those who are not aware of this, Rhea Kapoor is the youngest daughter Mr. India actor Anil Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor is not only a socialite but she is a film producer. She also co-owns a clothing Rheson with her sister Sonam Kapoor. So, take a look at Rhea Kapoor’s net worth and also take a look at her career graph.

Rhea Kapoor’s net worth

Rhea Kapoor came to limelight when she co-produced the film Aisha in 2010. The film starred her sister Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. Although the film was not a Box-Office success the film is considered to be a landmark film when it comes to fashion. The film was also an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma.

After the debacle of Aisha, Rhea Kapoor once again stepped in the producer’s shoes when she co-produced the film Khoobsurat. The film once again starred her sister Sonam Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film performed moderately at the box-office but it helped Rhea Kapoor establish herself as a producer in Bollywood. Also, the sister duo of Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor started gaining attention from the audience. These two films and Rhea Kapoor’s pairing with her sister lead to a growth in her net worth.

Rhea Kapoor’s net worth saw a tremendous rise with her clothing brand Rheson. Rhea Kapoor co-owns this clothing brand with her sister Sonam Kapoor. The sister duo's fan following helped the brand achieve tremendous success. Rheson is also considered to be a contributing factor to Rhea Kapoor’s net worth.

The last movie that Rhea Kapoor produced was Veere Di Wedding. The film was all about girl power and was once again considered to be a landmark film for female-led movies in Bollywood. Now, according to several media portal reports, these films and the clothing brand has resulted in humungous growth in Rhea Kapoor’s net worth. Rhea Kapoor’s net worth is now estimated to be $5 million - $6 million.

