Rhea's Brother Showik Connected Samuel Miranda To Drug Dealer: NCB Accesses Calls & Texts

In a huge development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found strong evidence that exposes Showik Chakraborty's link to drug peddlers in Mumbai, as his call records and drug chats were accessed by the investigative agency, sources said.

Republic TV has learned that the NCB-accessed CDR records and chats of Rhea's brother revealed that Showik had introduced Zaid - the drug peddler arrested on Tuesday by the NCB in Mumbai - to Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, via a text dated March 17, 2020.

Zaid, one among the two peddlers arrested by the NCB on Tuesday, confessed to have known Showik Chakraborty and having supplied drugs to him in the past. Their middleman Basit has also been arrested by the investigative agency.

According to the CDR records and chats accessed by the NCB, Samuel Miranda contacted drug dealer Zaid on Showik's instructions. Showik shared the contact number of Zaid with Samuel Miranda. Further, Zaid disclosed that he was paid a certain amount in cash and handed over the drugs to two persons who had come to receive the drugs from him. The location analysis reveals that on March 17, Zaid and Samuel Miranda were in the same location at the time of the last call, accurate to 125m.

Peddler names Showik, exposes drug link

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has "links" with its probe in the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sources informed Republic Media Network that Zaid had revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik.

Zaid will be produced in the court on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning. The agency last week arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against Zaid came after questioning them.

The NCB is probing Rhea, the prime accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, after a leak of her alleged chats and the Enforcement Directorate submitting proof to the Central Bureau of Investigation currently involved in the investigation. 3.5 kilograms of curated marijuana has also been seized in raids in Mumbai and Delhi. The narcotics were sourced from abroad and allegedly meant for ‘page 3 celebrities.’

The NCB also submitted a list of 18 persons allegedly involved in the drug nexus to the Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya was still being questioned at the Enforcement Directorate office for the second day in a row. Four 'big names' are said to be under the lens, including one actor, one filmmaker and two top politicians.

