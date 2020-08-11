Sushant's Sister Has A Request For All Before Supreme Court's Hearing On Rhea's Petition

As the Supreme Court is all set to hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the case by Sushant's father to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged people to pray for a 'positive outcome' in the top court. The top court had in its previous hearing pulled Maharashtra government for causing inconvenience for Bihar IPS officer who came to Mumbai to investigate the matter. It had also directed the Mumbai Police to submit its findings on Sushant's case, which they did in a sealed cover. Moreover, Rhea has also filed an affidavit in the top court on Monday alleging 'media-trial' and saying that the issue has been 'blown out of proportion.'

Maharashtra government's response

In its reply to the top court, the Maharashtra government attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

Apart from this, the Maharashtra government also stated that none of Rajput's family members had any suspicion about the 'suicide' when the Mumbai police recorded their first statements. Furthermore, it alleged that their subsequent statements were 'tainted with afterthoughts'. The matter is slated to be heard on August 11. Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent the Uddhav Thackeray-led government at the apex court.

Rhea's affidavit

In her affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Rhea has said: "The issue is blown out of proportion and extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights is caused due to constant sensationalization of this case," Rhea in the affidavit. Talking about the transfer of the case by Bihar Police to CBI, the affidavit reads, "...It is submitted that the transfer of investigation to CBI by Bihar Police is illegal and bad in law. However, the Petitioner reiterated that she has no objection if this Hon’ble Court refer the matter to CBI by its order and even if the CBI investigates the matter the jurisdiction will still be with the Courts at Mumbai and not at Patna."

