Sushant's Sister Shweta Invokes Lord Shiva Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rhea's Plea

On hearing of Rhea Chakraborty's move to file a fresh petition at the supreme court on Monday attacking media for 'unfairly holding her responsible' for Sushant's death, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a powerful image of Lord Shiva along with a couplet in sanskrit. Sushant's family is an ardent follower of Lord Shiva and has joined the movement in seeking justice for the late actor. The chant shared by Shweta on social media is accompanied with the war-cry Har Har Mahadev as the family awaits Supreme Court's final order in response to the older petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of investigation from Bihar to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rhea in her fresh affidavit has also opposed the transfer of the case by Bihar Police to CBI and linked the Sushant case to the Bihar elections. She has claimed, "The sad incident of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Bihar unfortunately occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar. This has led to the issue of suicide of deceased being isolated and blown out of proportion.". She also attacked the media coverage of the entire case and said, "The issue is blown out of proportion and extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights is caused due to constant sensationalization of this case".

Rhea's initial plea to the Supreme Court was filed in response to Sushant's father KK singh's FIR at Patna Police station on July 25 where he had accused her along with her family of abetting his son's suicide. There has been monumental progress in the case ever since the FIR was filed -- Bihar Police responded to the FIR with a thorough investigation in Mumbai, Bihar government formally appealed for a CBI probe in the case and Supreme Court has ordered its agreement with the Centre to take up the case with CBI.

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) has also registered a case against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is currently scanning her financial status over the last year. Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty reported at the office of the central probe agency on Monday for a fresh round of questions related to the money transactions made from Sushant's bank account.

