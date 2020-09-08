CBI To Probe Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint On Sushant's Sister: Mumbai Police

A day after Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital authorities over bogus medical prescription, a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station. Mumbai Police said that the case is registered under IPC section 420, 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120B, 34 and r/w Sec 8(c), 21, 22(A), 29 of NDPS Act. Mumbai Police further said that in line with orders of the Supreme Court's verdict, the case is transferred to CBI for further investigation.

The Supreme Court had given a nod for CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and had directed that any further FIR related to the case will also be probed the central agency.

Rhea files complaint

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital authorities over a medical prescription for the late actor, her advocate Satish Maneshinde said on Monday. Rhea's complaint to Mumbai Police requests that an FIR be registered against Priyanka Singh (Sushant's sister), Dr Tarun Kumar (from RML Hospital, Delhi) and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act & Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

Maharashtra: Actor Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.



After being grilled by the NCB for nearly 8 hours on Monday, Rhea Chakraborty reached Bandra Police Station on Monday evening to record her statement. The NCB has summoned her again for the third consecutive round of interrogation on Tuesday. Addressing the media after the interrogation on Monday, NCB said that it would submit a detailed report of the findings to the court.

Sushant's family slams Rhea's compliant

Countering Rhea Chakraborty's complaint filed with Mumbai Police on Monday, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh in a press briefing said that this is Rhea's 'desperate attempt to derail the investigation, tarnish the image of the family' and to 'keep Mumbai Police jurisdiction alive' in the case.

Vikas Singh in his statement said, "The complaint clearly exhibits that this is an effort to keep the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police alive in this matter when the Supreme Court has clearly said that if there any complaints filed in the death case will be investigated by CBI. So, this is a clear attempt to keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure Sushant's family does not get justice.

