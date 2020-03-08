Richa Chadha: Movies That Starred The Actor Before Her Big 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Break

Richa Chaddha is considered to be one of the finest actors to have set foot in Bollywood. She rose to popularity after the massive success of Anurag Kashyap directed Gangs of Wasseypur. Her role as Nagma in the two-part film series was highly appreciated and praised by fans and critics alike.

She soon went on to also produce light-hearted comedies and commercial hits like Fukrey, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and so on. The actor also did a commendable job in Masan as Devi Pathak. Here are some films Richa starred in before making her breakthrough with Gangs of Wasseypur.

Movies that starred Richa before her big 2012 break

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

The film revolved around the real-life tales of one Devinder Singh who was infamous for his robberies and earned the title of Super Chor. The film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee in 2008 and received massive praise from fans. It saw Richa play the character of Dolly, however, the actor had a small part to play in the film. However, the film itself won a National award in the Best Popular Film Category.

Benny and Babloo

In 2010, Richa once again appeared in a small role as Fedora in the Yunus Sajawal directed Benny and Babloo. The film had an ensemble cast of actors including Kay Kay Menon, Rajpal Yadav, Riya Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rukhsar Rehman, Anita Hassanandani, Maushumi Udeshi, Hiten Paintal, and Aasif Sheikh.

The story of the film revolved around the lives of two friends who come to Mumbai in search of jobs. While Benny lands a job as a bell boy in a 5-star hotel, Babloo gets a job as a waiter in a ladies’ bar. The movie was a comic take on both the worlds and later proceeded to showcase an inevitable truth.

