Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Wedding: Hollywood Celebs Judi Dench And Kenneth Branagh Invited

With Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal gearing up for their D day, reports suggest that the duo has already sent out invites for their friends and colleagues back in the U.K and the U.S. Considering the fact, that Fazal has worked on several International projects and Chadha has toured all over the world while working on her films, they sent out wedding invitations to select few colleagues internationally by mid-February. A source informed a leading media publication that celebrities in the likes of Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh have been invited.

A recent statement issued by their official spokesperson, read, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been finalised. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's marriage will also have four major events. As per reports, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's families are from Lucknow and Delhi respectively. Their families wish for everyone to be a part of their joyous day and thus multiple events will be held. Richa and Ali's Lucknow reception will be held on April 18, 2020.

Richa and Ali, who first worked together in the 2013 film Fukrey, made their relationship official in 2016. They once again reunited on screen in 2017 for the sequel Fukrey Returns. On the work front, Richa will next be seen in a love drama, while Ali's upcoming film is Hollywood mystery thriller Death On The Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

