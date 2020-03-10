Richa Chadha's Casual Looks To Take Inspiration From | See Pics

Richa Chadha is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Popular for her unique and bold roles in movies, the actor has never failed to impress the audience with her exceptional acting skills. Apart from being recognized for her roles in movies like Section 375 and Sarbjit, she is also a major fashion inspiration for her fans. Check out some of the best casual looks sported by Richa Chadha.

Richa Chadha's Instagram: Casual looks

Section 375 actor donned a blue lacy casual dress that is perfect for the upcoming summer season. Opting for a casual look, she kept her hair simple and straight and clipped them to one side by using a diamond-studded clip. Chadha did not accessorise her outfit much.

On Chadha's trip to Bhutan, she opted for a casual look by wearing palazzo denim. She paired it with a white off-shoulder top and running shoes. This is the perfect casual look for travelling that offers the right comfort.

The Sarbjit actor can be seen donning a casual look by wearing a black printed t-shirt and blue denim. The actor paired her outfit with white sneakers. Richa Chadha left her hair open as she posed for the camera.

Richa Chadha is a vision to behold in a blue jacket and pants with multi-coloured prints. The actor showed off her toned physique in the picture. She left her hair open in the picture.

Richa Chadha made heads turn as she wore a light coloured top over a pair of light-coloured bell-bottom jeans. The actor gave her fans some summer vibes by opting for light colours. She kept her makeup to the minimum and left her hair open in the picture.

