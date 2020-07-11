Richa Chadha accused of 'being silent on justice' for Sushant Singh, gives savage reply.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is about to complete a month, and there have been numerous events surrounding the tragedy that also became a talking point. Not just netizens, even celebrities and politicians have been scrutinising the details of the death by hanging to point out foul play and demanding a CBI investigation.

Reports of the late actor allegedly being ousted from films and being ‘boycotted’ made netizens fume at the practices of nepotism, favouritism in the industry and the big names involved in it.

READ: Farah Khan Shares Glimpse Of Sushant's Hardwork & Talent In Making Of 'Dil Bechara', Watch

The stars from film families have been at the receiving end of criticism, so much so that many of them have also turned the comments off on their posts. However, it is not just the star kids, even the other actors are being accused of ‘being silent’ in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Richa Chadha recently hit back when a netizen asked her why she was quiet on 'justice for Sushant' and if she’d have been silent on something like that happening with her. She gave a savage reply to a netizen questioning her on her recent post, and asked how exactly was everyone ‘keeping quiet’ and asked how she could ‘dare suggest’ that. The Fukrey star added that the police was investigating the matter and everyone was co-operating by giving their statements.

She accused the ‘troll’ of ‘ignoring the role of mental health’ by attacking his real friensds. Calling the netizen a ‘disgrace to Sushant’s memory’, Richa asked her if she should be booked for abetment if someone commits suicide due to the harassment.

Here’s the post

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput On Ankita Lokhande: 'I Just Want To Be With Her'; Watch Old Interview

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of over 25 persons in the investigation of Sushant’s case. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra have been among the celebrities to record their statement. The police, however, has ruled out foul play and citing the post-mortem report, termed the death reason as ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Police Record Talent Manager Reshma Shetty's Statement

READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput Kneeled For A Little Fan; See Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.