Ali Fazal On 'Mirzapur 2' Boycott Calls, Says 'Hate Needs To Be Tackled With Peace'

The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's Mirazupur, titled Mirzapur 2 will soon be premiering on the streamer on October 23, 2020. However, ever since the trailer of the crime-drama thriller has been dropped by the makers, '#BoycottMirzapur' was trending across the country after a video of lead actor Ali Fazal joining the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act march in the UK went viral on social media. Now, Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu in Mirzapur, has shared his opinion about the same and expressed his opinion about the boycott call.

Also Read | 'Kaleen And Munna Vs Guddu And Golu': Ali Fazal Shares 'Mirzapur 2' Clip

Ali Fazal opens up about '#BoycottMirzapur'

In an interview with Mid-Day, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal opened up about the boycott Mirzapur 2 calls and stated that he won't stop raising his voice as 'an artist in a free world'. He expressed his disappointment regarding the boycott call because there are a number of people associated with Mirzapur 2. The Fukrey actor stated that he felt bad when the masses talked about boycotting the web-series because a lot of people are involved in making the show.

He also added saying sometimes he has to weigh his options and take a step back for the larger good of others. The 33-year-old continued saying he does not want others to bear the brunt of his actions. However, with that being said, he also set the record straight that he will not stop raising his voice.

Elaborating more about the same, Fazal stated that he is an artiste in a free world and he is supposed to raise questions. He also feels that the environment of hate needs to be tackled with peace. The Khamoshiyan actor concluded saying India is, after all, a country that won its freedom through peace.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan, Armaan Malik, Ali Fazal Say 'keep Calm' As Mumbai Faces Power Cut

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal's Mirzapur 2's trailer created quite a stir online as it assured fans a deadly combination of guns, drugs, and politics. The story of the Amazon Prime Video show is based in Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region. Mirzapur 2's cast boasts of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Pens Quirky Note For Richa Chadha, Says 'Found Cat Woman With Her Mask Off'

Watch the trailer of 'Mirzapur 2' below:

Also Read | Ali Fazal Shares This Singer's Song From 'Mirzapur' Season 1, Calls It "immortal Piece"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.