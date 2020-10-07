Ali Fazal Bags Another Hollywood Project As Lead After 'Death On The Nile'

Ali Fazal is currently counting the days for his next release, Kenneth Branagh's movie Death on the Nile. Meanwhile, the actor has landed another Hollywood project and has bagged the lead role in the war drama, titled Codename: Johnny Walker. The forthcoming movie is written by Academy Award nominee and former writer of The Tonight Show, Alan Wenkus.

Ali Fazal bags another Hollywood project

During a conversation with GQ for its October 2020 issue, Ali Fazal said that he is hoping to begin shooting for the movie Codename: Johnny Walker in Los Angeles soon. He said that people in the West are now more open to writing parts that can have actors from across the canvas. It is hard because people have to get geography out of one's head.

His other film, Death on the Nile is an upcoming mystery thriller film, based on a 1937 novel with the same name, written by Agatha Christie. Along with Ali Fazal, the film also stars Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French and Gal Gadot. Scheduled to release in December, the film will be produced by 20th Century Studios.

Apart from Hollywood projects, Ali Fazal also has another big release in October, the second season of Mirzapur. The actor has been receiving praises for his role as Guddu Bhaiya on the thriller series. Moreover, the actor is also praising Gurmmeeti Singha and Puneet Krishna, the directors and creators of the show, for the way they have approached the project and made it one of audience's favourite.

Ali Fazal admitted that he has not seen the upcoming edition of Mirzapur, since he hates watching himself on screen, and moreover he is not completely on board with the violence depicted in the series. Although he plays a grey character in the show, the actor has decided on no using any abusive language in the upcoming edition.

