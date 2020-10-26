Payal Ghosh Joins Ramdas Athawale's RPI; Becomes Vice President Of Party's Women’s Wing

Film actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing. Ghosh grabbed the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him.

Earlier, Athawale has come out in support of Payal Ghosh in her fight against director Anurag Kashyap. In a joint press conference, Athawale asserted that his party will protect Payal Ghosh as she has dared to come out and speak about her tragic experience. He had also accompanied her to the meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra: Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A), in Mumbai.



She has been named as the vice president of women's wing of RPI (A). pic.twitter.com/slRLOKtJWV — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap

Previously, she had opened up on the incident on September 19, even writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help and then got the FIR registered at the Versova Police station on September 22. Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegations as he was interrogated by the police. Payal Ghosh, meanwhile, raised the matter with meetings with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. She has also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

She has also registered a complaint about Kashyap allegedly consuming drugs with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh had to tender an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha after the latte took her to court for dragging the latter’s name into her allegations against Anurag Kashyap.

