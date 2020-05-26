Richa Chadha Reveals How She Is Planning Her Wedding With Ali Fazal Amid Lockdown

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of Bollywood's most beloved celebrity couples. The two were planning to get married back in April of 2020. Unfortunately, the had to cancel all their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the countrywide lockdown imposed by the government. In a recent interview, Richa Chadha opened up about her future wedding plans post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Richa Chadha reveals her post lockdown wedding plans

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Wore Some Stunning Outfits On The Sets Of Her Reality Shows; Check Them Out

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Richa Chadha opened up about her wedding plans with Ali Fazal once the COVID-19 lockdown ended. Richa Chadha revealed that she and Ali Fazal were organising everything for their wedding by themselves. They only had to send out the invites, everything else had already been finalised by the two of them. However, they had to cancel everything due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Has Won Awards For Best Actress These Many Times

Moreover, Richa Chadha revealed that she was even called 'Anti-National' on Twitter for asking when the COVID-19 lockdown would end. Due to the ongoing lockdown, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have now decided to take a call only when things return to normalcy. Back in April, when had to cancel their wedding due to the lockdown, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had revealed that they would be conducting their wedding functions in the latter half of 2020.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Remembers Fallen Heroes In US & At Home As She Celebrates Memorial Day

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are openly showing off their love on social media

Due to the lockdown, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have not been able to meet frequently and have been forced to stay separately. While they are still staying in touch via social media, Ali Fazal has made it clear that he misses his girlfriend. Richa Chadha has also shared several photos and videos on social media, where she talks about how much she misses Ali Fazal. Just a few weeks ago, Richa Chadha took to social media to share a video of herself alongside Ali Fazal. In the caption, she mentioned that the video was a "surprise" for her boyfriend.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Film With Abhishek As 'Bunty Aur Babli' Clocks 15 Years

[Promo from Richa Chadha Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.