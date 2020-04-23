Richa Chadha Enjoys Her Pasta In A Cup As She Is Tired Of Washing Dishes; See Post Here

The wide spread of COVID-19 has forced everyone to stay inside their houses. Bollywood celebrities have also been inside their houses due to the lockdown. They have been sharing pictures from their personal life as they indulge in daily house chores. Richa Chada has been updating her fans about personal life through her Instagram posts. She recently shared a picture of a cup of pasta she made. Read more about Richa Chadha’s recent Instagram post.

Richa Chadha's Instagram post

Richa Chadha recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of the pasta she made. She revealed that she prepared sun-dried tomato pasta and had to serve it in a cup. She did the same in order to reduce her work of washing the plates after the meal. She captioned her post with, "Made kick ass sundried-tomato, gluten-free pasta with olives etc ... and ate it in a cup! Cuz #bartan!". The Fukrey actor has also been sharing a number of posts from her quarantine life. Here are some of Richa Chadha’s Instagram posts.

More news about the actor

On the professional end, Richa Chadha was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The film also starred familiar faces like Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassi Gill in prominent roles. The film was released in 2020 and managed to collect around ₹41 crores through box office collections.

