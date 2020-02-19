The Debate
Richa Chadha's Dream Featured Her Industry Role Model, And It's Not Ali Fazal

Bollywood News

Richa Chadha took to Twitter to share that she has a vivid beautiful dream about her role model. Read more about Richa Chadha's post on her Twitter account

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
richa chadha

Richa Chadha has been a prominent figure of the Bollywood film industry since her dubut in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye. The actor has strarred in a number of movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Fukrey, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The actor recently took to Twitter to share a cute post where she stated that she had a long, vivid, beautiful dream about her Bollywood role model. Read more about Richa Chadha's Twitter post. 

Richa Chadda's dream featured her role model and not Ali Fazal

Richa Chadda took to Twitter to reveal that she had a beautiful dream and it included the King Of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. She also attached an animated GIF that shows a woman fainting when she sees her idol. The actor captioned her post with, “Good morning! Had a long, vivid, beautiful dream about @iamsrk!”.

Fans seem to be surprised that the dream was not about her boyfriend, Ali Faizal. Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal recently made headlines after she penned a love letter for him on Valentines Day and posted on her Instagram account. Here are some more posts the Fukrey actor uploaded on her Instagram.

