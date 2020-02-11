Richa Chadha's Chic Outfits To Take Inspiration From! See Pics

Richa Chadha is known as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who can do any kind of role with ease. She is known for her genuine and effortless acting and her Instagram also depicts her effortless sense of style as well. Check out these photographs where the Fukrey actor has turned into her sultry avatar.

Richa's mindblowing satin outfit

Richa Chadha appeared at the screening of her latest film Panga wearing a sultry satin dress. The dark green colour of the dress perfectly complements Richa's short hair look and studded stilettoes.

Gold slip dress

Richa Chadha wore a glimmery gold slip dress for the premiere of boyfriend Ali Fazal's movie titled Victoria and Abdul. She looks like a complete gem in her glam outfit where she kept accessorising to a minimum and let the outfit do all the talking.

Beating the heat in mauve swimsuit

Richa Chadha rocks the pastel mauve colour by wearing it in the form of a swimsuit. The Fukrey actor looks all fit and toned in her swimsuit pic.

Richa's high slit gown

Richa Chadha wore a high slit red carpet gown at the IIFA 2019. Her pin-straight sleek hair aptly complemented her red carpet dress.

Formal and fashionable pantsuit

Only Richa can turn a formal pantsuit outfit into something so sultry. Her pink pantsuit is just the perfect cut according to her figure and fits like a charm. The stilettos, sleek hair and the delicate neck charms simply complete this formal high fashion outfit.

