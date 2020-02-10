Richa Chadha Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous As She Pulls Off THESE Black Outfits Flawlessly

Richa Chadha, who was last seen in the movie Panga, is one such Bollywood celebrity who is known for her unique choices of roles. The actor has always been known for performing strong impactful roles in Bollywood. Besides that, the actor is also a major fashion inspiration for her fans. Here are a few of her stunning looks proving that the actor knows how to pull off the black colour gracefully.

Pairing basics with bright colours

Richa Chadha pulled off an all-black look for an event. The actor paired a simple mini black bodycon dress with a neon jacket. For her makeup, she kept it glammed up with smokey eyes and nude lips. The actor completed the look with black strappy heels.

All-black ensemble

Richa Chadha donned an all-black outfit for a photoshoot. The actor wore black wide-legged pants and paired it with a black bralette. She layered the outfit with a black wrap-around bandeau top. For her glam, she pulled off a nude makeup look and open wavy curly hairstyle.

Keeping it casually creative

Richa Chadha carried a casual outfit for a promotional event. She wore a black polka dot top and paired it with a pair of denim. She completed her look with white moccasins and waist belt. The rest of her look was kept minimal with mascara-lashed eyes and open hair look.

Also Read| Times when Richa Chadda played a non-glamorous, but endearing character

The blingy black attire

Richa Chadha wore a sequinned black dress for an event. She paired the dress with blue stilettos. For her makeup, she glammed up with black smokey eyes and nude lip colour.

Also Read| Richa Chadha Reveals Her All-time Favourite Character From Her Films

When on vacation, black is mandatory

Richa Chadha gave major vacation vibes when she wore a black coordinate set. The actor wore a black crop top and paired it with a black skirt. She paired the look with a tan sling bag, black sunglasses, and flip flops.

Also Read| Richa Chadha reveals she rejected her first film opposite boyfriend Ali Fazal

Also Read| Richa Chadha's style game on social media proves she is a queen

Image Courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.