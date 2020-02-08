Richa Chadha Reveals She Rejected Her First Film Opposite Boyfriend Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha recently appeared in Panga starring Kangana Ranaut in a pivotal role. On the personal front, she is in a romantic relationship with Ali Fazal. The Fukrey actor revealed how she secretly started dating him. However, after one year, the duo made their relationship public. In an interview, Richa Chadha revealed that her parents would not have a problem if she would want to marry her boyfriend in the future.

The Ramleela actor backed out of her first film with Fazal

She also talked about the first film that she was offered with Ali Fazal that she turned down. Talking about her first meeting, Richa Chadha revealed that she first met Ali in a film production office. While she refused to be a part of the project, Ali Fazal signed the dotted line. Reportedly, they were supposed to be paired together. Richa Chadha revealed when she first saw him, she thought how tall and cute he was.

About the duo's first date

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor talked about her first date with Fazal. The duo went to watch Fukrey at Chandan theatre. Chadha did not call it a date exactly, as they were sitting with other people. However, she revealed, they looked at each other often. Richa Chadha also said that she is the one who is always late for a date and called Ali Fazal “punctual”.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's first big fight

Recalling her first fight with the Bobby Jasoos actor, Chadha said the duo witnessed a major first when they went abroad. Fazal had to go for skydiving and she did not have his US number. That’s how they fought. The Fukrey co-stars went to New York for their first trip as a couple. Richa Chadha revealed that they spent a gala time and realized that they were a great match.

