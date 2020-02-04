Ranveer Singh's "striking" Comment On Richa Chadha's First Look From Her Upcoming Film

After the success of Panga, Actor Richa Chadha is gearing up for her upcoming film. The actor took to her social media handle to share her first look from the film and is reportedly is still prepping up for her new film. The picture that Richa Chadha shared on her social media account took the internet by the storm. Not just her fans, but even popular actor Ranveer Singh could not stop himself from appreciating the actor's look from her upcoming project.

In the picture shared by Richa Chadha, for her role, she is sporting dark-kohl rimmed eyes and a red bindi on her forehead. She is also wearing a cotton saree. Richa is also wearing rustic jewellery in the picture and the post took everyone by surprise. Her look from the film has added to the curiosity of her fans and everyone is excited to know more about this film.

Ranveer Singh reacted to her look from the film and commented saying "Striking ! 🙌🏽". Richa Chadha also replied to the actor's comment with some emojis. Some other actors also reacted to the picture. Actor Achint Kaur also commented on the picture saying "I simply love it girl... stunningly raw.. wow". Actor Sapna Pabbi also reacted to the picture with many heart emojis.

Check out the picture below

The film Temple Girl is said to be a drama film with a strong backdrop of a love story. According to sources, the film is all set to go on floors in the month of May. Reportedly, Richa Chadha was the first choice for this role as it was believed that only Richa could play this role with ease.

