Richa Chadha Asks Fans If They Remember 'When Travelling Was Allowed?'

The global Coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the tourism industry of each and every country across the world, especially India, as both national and international travelling has come to a standstill and a complete lockdown has been imposed.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, most of the Bollywood celebrities, who love travelling, have taken over social media to post some throwback pictures and videos of their extravagant trips by digging their photo galleries. After Urvashi Rautela and Neha Sharma, the Inside Edge actor Richa Chadha has also joined the bandwagon and shared a picture from her travel diaries.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Shares A Funny Meme & Fans Love The 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Twist

Richa Chadha's sarcastic take on Coronavirus' impact on travel

After Neha Sharma, the Fukrey actor Richa Chadha also took to her Instagram handle to share a '#throwbackthursday' picture from her trip to Goa. Chadha has been an active social media user, and ever since the nationwide lockdown has been imposed by the Prime Minister of India, the Section 375 actor is leaving no stones unturned to keep her fans entertained through social media. The diva recently got nostalgic as she shared a blurry throwback picture on her Instagram handle, posing for the camera on a beach in Goa.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Shares Desi Steam Hack For Fans Looking For Beauty Tips

Chadha captioned the image writing, "Remember, when travelling was allowed?

.

.

#ThrowbackThursday"

Also Read | Richa Chadha Shares Cryptic Post On Her Instagram, Fans Pray To Make Sense Of The Caption

On the career front, Richa Chadha was last seen alongside Kangana Ranaut playing a key role in the sports drama Panga. She played the role of Kangana Ranaut's friend in the film. Although the film could not manage to impress the audience, Chadha's performance in the film was lauded by several film critics. She also has multiple films in her kitty including Madam Chief Minister, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela.

Also Read | When Richa Chadha Revealed That Producing Films Is 'More Daunting Than Acting'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.