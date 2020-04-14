Richa Chadha Shares Cryptic Post On Her Instagram, Fans Pray To Make Sense Of The Caption

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most Bollywood actors have been homebound and spending their time with their family or loved ones. Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and beau Ali Fazal are also reportedly quarantining together. While some of the couples have shared a few thoughts on their time in quarantine, Richa Chadha took a rather amusing route. It seems that the couple posted all the thoughts that they had during the time in one post.

Richa Chadha's photos

Richa Chadha posted a monochrome picture of herself and Ali Fazal in front of a mirror. In the picture, Richa Chadha is seen wearing a dark coloured while talking on the phone. Ali Fazal is seen sporting a light coloured kurta and a scarf around his neck. He is seen trying to control is laughter in the post. Richa Chadha posted a series of lines which made little sense together. Ali Fazal had posted a similar post just a day back on his social media account.

Fans of the actors have left hilarious comments on the post. While most of them have stated that they love the pair, some are seen trying to decode the caption. One Instagram user even went on to pray to God and ask him if he could help decode the caption. Other user asked the couple to take their cat off the keyboard, hinting that a cat might’ve run over the keyboard. Check out the hilarious comments.

Richa Chadha's Instagram comments

It has been reported that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of their film Fukrey. The couple started dating within two years of the film. The couple has been together for about five years now. Richa Chadha often posts pictures with Ali Fazal, who is also seen posting pictures of Richa on his social media account. Richa Chadha’s close friend has revealed that the couple will tie the knot once things go back to normal. The couple has even applied for register marriage in Mumbai.

