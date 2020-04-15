Richa Chadha Shares Desi Steam Hack For Fans Looking For Beauty Tips

Richa Chadha recently gave fans a very simple method if they wish to get beauty steam done at home for a proper facial. In the fun video, she can be seen talking about a hack that will help them get a fresh glow. The method she is talking about has quite a bit to do with cooking in a pressure cooker.

Richa Chadha’s desi hack

Richa Chadha recently posted a steam tutorial on her official Instagram handle with a hack that can help everyone. In the video posted, she can be seen dressed casually while the steam is getting ready. However, to the fans' surprise, all they see is a pressure cooker giving out a steam whistle as something is getting cooked. The desi steam method put up by Richa Chadha is not expected to do much for the skin but it will definitely satisfy the need of the stomach. The stand out element in the video is that she can be seen using humour to lighten up her followers’ mood. In the caption for the post, Richa Chadha has mentioned that her followers can also take care of their skin while they are socially distancing if they decide to do it her way. In the hashtags on the post, she has mentioned how laughter is the best medicine.

Read When Richa Chadha Revealed That Producing Films Is 'More Daunting Than Acting'

Also read Actor Richa Chadha Turns Scriptwriter Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Richa Chadha’s childhood memory

Richa Chadha recently put up a childhood picture while she wished her followers a happy sibling’s day. She can be seen posing with three of her brothers in the adorable picture posted. She has also mentioned in the caption for the post how she wishes she could visit them whenever possible. Have a look at Richa Chadha’s picture from her social media here.

Read Richa Chadha Shares Cryptic Post On Her Instagram, Fans Pray To Make Sense Of The Caption

Also read Richa Chadha Reveals She Would Love To Play Draupadi Of 'Mahabharat'; Here's Why

Image Courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.