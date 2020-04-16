Richa Chadha Shares A Funny Meme & Fans Love The 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Twist

Richa Chadha and her boyfriend, Ali Fazal, were supposed to get married in the month of April. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, their wedding had to be postponed. They also confirmed the news and asked everyone to stay healthy and safe. Richa Chadha is quite active on social media. The actor's social media is filled with humour and fans just cannot get enough of it. The actor recently shared a funny content on her Instagram profile that left fans in stitches.

Richa Chadha's funny content on social media

Richa Chadha shared a hilarious meme that was loved by fans. The photo used in the meme was from one of the scenes from Richa Chadha's Gangs of Wasseypur. She captioned the image as "He is the one" with a diamond ring emoji. Fans immediately commented on the post stating that the meme pointed at her boyfriend Ali Fazal. Popular American singer Raja Kumari and Ali Fazal too commented on the post.

This is not the first time the actor has posted some funny content on her social media. Richa Chadha also previously posted a hilarious video on her Instagram profile. The actor was seen recording a video with another short video of a pressure cooker whistle. Fans commented laughing emojis on the Instagram post.

On the work front

The actor has last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. On the professional front, Richa Chadha will be seen in upcoming movies like Ghoomketu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela. However, the dates of the movies are postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

