Richa Chadha asks 'why Twitter deleting tweets, unfollowing people for us?' Netizens react

Twitter has become one of the go-to-mediums for news, entertainment and more over the years, but the Jack-Dorsey led-company's rise has not been without controversies. Apart from official accounts of world leaders getting hacked, another grouse about Twitter, often made by film stars from India, has been the reduction of followers. The latest to claim that was Richa Chadha.

Richa Chadha alleges Twitter followers reduction

Richa Chadha took to Twitter on Friday, and tagged Twitter India to raise her grouse. The actor asked why tweets were being deleted and followers getting unfollowed for ‘us.’

Many netizens claimed they had experienced it too and that this had been going on for some days, and some claiming this was not a new phenomenon. A common response had been Twitter 'bik chuka hai' ( it has been sold) and that they had become ‘chamchas’ or sycophants.

One of the stars who had often expressed his displeasure about the reduction of followers, has been by Amitabh Bachchan, who is among the most followed Indians. The megastar used to go on a series of rants over the same in 2018, though not much of late. Anurag Kashyap had also alleged a reduction in followers last year.

A few weeks ago, new entrant to the medium, Kangana Ranaut had claimed her followers were being reduced by 40-50 thousand every day. She had alleged a 'racket' then.

Richa on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Richa Chadha featured in Panga earlier this year. She is also working on a film on adult film star Shakeela. In recent development, her much-loved character Bholi Punjaban might return soon as makers have teased the third installment of the hit Fukrey franchise.

